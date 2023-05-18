INDIA

Body parts of slaughtered cow found in Delhi

Body parts of a slaughtered cow was found inside the bushes in Delhi’s Aman Vihar area on Thursday, a Delhi Police officer said.

According to police, on Thursday an information was received at Aman Vihar police station regarding a cow slaughter in the area following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

“On spot, a police team found a slaughtered cow head and other remnants. After this, a mobile crime team was called at the spot which inspected the place of incident and took photographs from different angles,” said a senior police official.

Further, the police team also collected the remains of the animal and sent them to veterinary hospital for autopsy.

“A case under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Agricultural Cattle Preservation has been registered,” the official said.

“Multiple teams have been constituted to look into the matter and to nab the culprits at the earliest,” the official added.

