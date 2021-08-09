A 29-year-old man was found dead at an “ahata” with a gunshot wound in Sector-57 area on Monday morning in Gurugram, the police said.

The police identified the victim as Phool Kumar of Charkhi Dadri who used to work at the ahata owned by Anil Kumar.

According to the police, following information police reached the spot and took custody of the body and also detained the ahata operator Anil Kumar for questioning.

“The body has been sent for an autopsy. The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the reason behind the incident,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police, said.

