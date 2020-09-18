Boeing appoints new chief strategy officer

Washington, Sep 18 (IANS) American airplane giant Boeing has named B. Marc Allen as its new chief strategy officer and senior vice president for strategy and corporate development.

On Thursday, the company also announced Christopher Raymond as the company’s chief sustainability officer, a newly created position reporting to Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations and Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith, reports Xinhua news agency.

Allen, first appointed to the company’s Executive Council in 2014 as president of Boeing International, will now take on responsibility for the enterprise’s overarching strategy, including long-term planning, global business and corporate development, and strategic investments, acquisitions and divestitures, Boeing said.

Before joining the Executive Council, Allen served in leadership positions across the enterprise as president of Boeing Capital Corporation, president of Boeing China, vice president for Global Law Affairs and general counsel to Boeing International.

“Marc is a creative, inclusive and forward-thinking leader whose strategic vision will help Boeing navigate the challenges facing the global aerospace market and position us for long-term success in the future,” Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun said.

As Boeing’s first chief sustainability officer, Raymond will be responsible for further advancing Boeing’s approach to sustainability that is focused on environmental, social and governance priorities, stakeholder-oriented reporting and company performance, according to Boeing.

Raymond first gained responsibility for Boeing’s sustainability strategy in April when his role leading strategy was expanded to integrate corporate development and deepen the company’s focus on environmental and social considerations.

The appointments are effective October 1.

As a top US exporter, Boeing employs more than 160,000 people worldwide.

–IANS

ksk/