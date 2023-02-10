Aviation giant Boeing has announced a donation of $500,000 from the company’s charitable trust to assist those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Boeing’s donation will be directed through the American Red Cross and designated for earthquake recovery and relief efforts by the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network, Xinhua news agency quoted the company as saying.

“The devastation from this earthquake is immense and will require a global response,” said Boeing International President Brendan Nelson.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families who have lost loved ones, and we continue to keep the affected communities in our thoughts.”

The Red Crescent network includes several leading organisations providing a humanitarian response in the region, in cooperation with the global Red Cross network.

The American Red Cross is collecting donations from the US to support communities impacted by the earthquake to support the global effort, according to Boeing.

As part of the Boeing Gift Match program, the company will match dollar-for-dollar monetary donations from employees to charitable organisations supporting earthquake recovery and relief projects.

Over the past decade, Boeing has contributed more than $6 million in charitable contributions to support community engagement efforts in the country.

