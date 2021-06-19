Aerospace major Boeing India along with Doctors for You (DFY) and SELCO Foundation has established a 100-bed hospital here within just 20 days of its commencement, which was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday.

According to a statement released by Boeing, the 100-bed hospital facility has been established at the Karnataka State Power Corporation Ltd (KSPCL) in Yelahanka to treat mild to moderate Covid cases and support the existing hospitals in the region.

The statement added that the hospital was built from the ground in less than 20 days.

“Of the 100 oxygen beds, 10 are dedicated for ICU services and 20 for high dependency units (HDU). The hospital will also have areas for triage, donning and doffing, pharmacy, laboratory, rest areas, nurse stations and meeting rooms for medical staff,” the statement said.

The DFY team comprises specialists and general doctors, paramedics, and facility management staff.

Boeing’s funding will also provide medical equipment, including CT scanners, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, flow meters, and ambulances to the hospital.

After inaugurating the hospital, Yediyurappa said that it is commendable that corporates have joined hands with the state government in its fight against the Covid second wave.

The statement added that Boeing has funded the facility, Doctors for You will provide the necessary staff and care, the SELCO foundation put up the pre-fabricated facility whereas the KSPCL provided the land necessary to set up the hospital.

The hospital is part of Boeing’s $10 million emergency assistance package announced in April to support India’s Covid-19 response, the statement said.

The KPCL campus in Yelahanka was chosen because of its proximity to an already existing oxygen generation plant.

“Boeing’s ongoing relief efforts in association with our partners are aimed at reaching communities most impacted by the virus and include providing medical supplies, emergency healthcare and setting up Covid-care hospitals for communities and families affected,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

