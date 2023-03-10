Boeing on Friday announced an agreement with GMR Aero Technic to establish a new Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) line in Hyderabad.

GMR Aero Technic is the first Boeing supplier in India that will have the capability to support future conversions of both domestic and foreign aircraft.

The collaboration adds to Boeing’s continued investments to support the growth of cargo and help expand complex aircraft modification capabilities and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) in India, supporting India’s aspiration to become an aviation and aerospace hub for the region.

“Our cooperation with GMR Aero Technic not only a testimony of the maturation of Indian MROs in the country to support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, but also supports the anticipated growth of the cargo sector in the region,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

Speaking on this agreement, Ashok Gopinath, CEO, GMR Aero Technic said, “With the rise in the Indian aviation industry, MRO services in India has been one of the fastest- growing markets globally. The collaboration with Boeing reaffirms our capability to provide world-class MRO services and further contribute to the Make in India initiative. We thank Boeing for the opportunity given and look forward to working together for future initiatives.”

Boeing has more than 40 years of successful experience in passenger-to-freighter conversions, relying on original design data and a deep understanding of the needs of the air cargo industry to deliver a superior, integrated product.

According to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook, India’s air cargo growth is expected to average 6.3 per cent annually, driven by the country’s manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, including its Make in India initiative. Boeing forecasts demand for more than 75 freighters, including production and converted freighters.

India’s long-term forecasted growth in air traffic, and availability of a large pool of skilled aviation technicians and engineers, position it well to become a key regional player in the commercial aviation sector. With over eight decades of presence in India, Boeing has built a strong network of support for its customers in the region through various initiatives and partnerships while contributing to the growth and development of the Indian aerospace and defence sector.

