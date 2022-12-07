The CBI on Wednesday said that it has arrested Jahangir Sheikh, brother of slain Trinamool Congress leader Vadu Sheikh — one of the principal masterminds of Bogtui carnage that claimed nine lives on March 21 in Bogtui village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

According to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources, on being tipped-off, their officials arrested Jahangir Sheikh late on Tuesday night. However, they refused to disclose the place from where he was arrested.

To recall, Vadu Sheikh was killed on the street near his residence on March 21 and as a revenge-killing, the Bogtui carnage took place. Eight persons were killed on spot because of the carnage, while one died later taking the total death toll to nine.

CBI is conducting a parallel probe in both the matters as per an order of the Calcutta High Court, since both the matters were related. Jahangir Sheikh was identified as one of the principal masterminds of the carnage and he is being presented at Rampurhat sub- divisional court on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the third important arrest by CBI sleuths in connection with the two cases during the last five days. On December 4, the CBI officials nabbed Lalan Sheikh, a close associate of Vadu Sheikh and another mastermind behind the Bogtui massacre.

Earlier on December 2, the central agency sleuths arrested Safi Sheikh, alias Sazizul Sheikh, one of the prime accused in the murder of Vadu Sheikh.

