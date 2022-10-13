The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Thursday that it had arrested another absconding accused in the carnage at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district in which 10 persons were killed early on March 21.

The arrested person was identified as Bulu Sheikh alias Dollar Sheikh and according to a statement issued by the CBI, he was absconding since inception of investigation of the case.

The accused, with others, had allegedly bought petrol on March 21, which was used for burning the houses in Bogtui, the statement said.

Sheikh was produced before a lower court at Rampurhat in Birbhum on Thursday, which sent him to five days CBI custody.

On March 21, local Trinamool Congress strongman Vadu Sheikh was killed in broad daylight. In the ensuing violence that broke out at Bogtui, several houses were set on fire, causing the deaths.

On June 21, the CBI had submitted its chargesheet at a lower court in Birbhum district, wherein it clearly said that the local police were negligent even as violence swept Bogtui village.

It was also mentioned that despite calls from the villagers, no one from the local police station reached the spot.

The charge sheet said the rioters first locked the main exits, before setting the houses on fire to ensure that no one could escape.

