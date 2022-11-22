INDIA

Bogtui Massacre: CBI files fresh charge sheet naming 8 new persons

The CBI investigating the mass carnage at Bogtui village in Birbhum district of West Bengal in March has filed a fresh charge sheet at the Rampurhat sub-divisional court on this count naming eight new persons.

The eight new names are Bulu Sheikh, Bikir Ali, Kairul Sheikh, Nur Ali, Zamirul Sheikh, Sher Ali, Josiph Hossain and Asif Sheikh. With these eight new names, the total number of persons named in different charge sheets filed by the CBI reached 24.

To recall, on March 21, local Trinamool Congress strongman Vadu Sheikh was killed in broad daylight. In the ensuing violence that broke out at Bogtui, several houses were set on fire, causing nine more deaths.

Following an order of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI undertook two parallel investigations, the first related to the carnage and the second related to the murder of Vadu Sheikh.

On June 21, CBI had filed a charge sheet wherein it clearly said that the local police were negligent even as violence swept Bogtui village. It was also mentioned that despite calls from the villagers, no one from the local police station reached the spot.

The charge sheet said the rioters first locked the main exits before setting the houses on fire to ensure that no one could escape.

20221122-063215

