The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Safi Sheikh alias Sazizul Sheikh, one of the prime accused in the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Vadu Sheikh.

The murder had led to the killing of 10 people on March 21 in Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. The attack was said to be revenge violence following Vadu Sheikh’s murder.

According to CBI sources, the agency sleuths had been tracking the tower location of Sazizul Sheikh’s mobile phone for quite some time. Finally on Friday, they saw his mobile phone active at Bogtui village following which CBI sleuths raided the village and nabbed him.

Sheikh was presented before the local Rampurhat sub-divisional Court, which remanded him to four-day CBI custody.

The CBI has been conducting parallel probe into both Vadu Sheikh’s murder as well as the Bogtui carnage, as per an order of the Calcutta High Court which observed that the two events were inter-linked.

CBI sources said the arrest of Sheikh is an important link in the investigation process, as he, like another prime accused Faizal Khan alias Palash, was directly involved in the assassination of Vadu Sheikh.

The CBI nabbed Faizal Khan on November 2.

