Bola Tinubu, from Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress party, will be sworn in as the country’s new President on Monday.

During the election on February 25, the 71-year-old secured the highest number of the total votes.

He defeated his closest rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The election was one of the most hotly contested in the country’s history, with Tinubu losing Lagos, his stronghold in the country’s southwest region, to Peter Obi, candidate of the Labor Party, who came in third.

Although Abubakar and Obi have said the election outcome was manipulated, outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, who did not contect after eight years in power, said the results were “credible” and the vote was “fair and transparent”, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, the swearing in ceremony in capital Abuja on Monday will be attended by dignitaries from across the continent, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Tinubu had been eyeing the presidency for years to build a strong political structure with a vast network of supporters nationwide.

He campaigned for the presidency under the slogan: “It’s my turn”.

Buhari will step down after two terms in office, marked by economic stagnation and growing insecurity around the country.

