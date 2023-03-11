Bolivia manager Gustavo Costas has named seven foreign-based players in his squad for friendlies against Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia, the South American country’s football federation said.

The 26-man squad includes veteran striker Marcelo Moreno, currently at Paraguay’s Cerro Porteno, and defensive duo Leonardo Zabala and Miguel Terceros from Brazilian club Santos, reports Xinhua news agency.

Costas also called up Jaume Cuellar (Lugo, Spain), Danny Bejarano (Lamia, Greece), Jairo Quinteros (Real Zaragoza, Spain), and Boris Cespedes (Servette, Switzerland).

Uncapped midfielder Luciano Ursino, who became a naturalized Bolivian citizen in 2021, was also named.

Bolivia will meet Uzbekistan on March 24 and Saudi Arabia four days later, with both matches to be played in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah.

