Bolivia rules out re-entering rigid quarantine

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The Bolivian government has ruled out the possibility of re-entering a rigid quarantine if a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeps the country, in a bid to avoid damaging economic recovery.

Minister of Economy Marcelo Montenegro had said earlier this month that the government is working on a series of strategies to face another potential outbreak of Covid-19, without measures that would harm economic recovery, Xinhua news agency reported.

To stimulate economic recovery, the Bolivian government has implemented measures such as reactivating tourism and public investment, reopening social, cultural and sports events, etc.

“As President Luis Arce said, in December, the recovery of the economy begins. For this, we must boost the internal economy with supply and demand,” the Minister said in a new sattement on Saturday.

Bolivia has so far reported a total of 145,325 coronavirus cases and 8,987 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The health authorities said a second wave of infections will occur in the next few months.

Vice Minister of Health System Management Alvaro Terrazas told Xinhua that the authorities have a new plan ready should a second wave happen.

Vaccines for Covid-19 are expected to arrive in the country in the first quarter of next year.

