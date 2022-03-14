WORLD

Bolivia to return to in-person classes

By NewsWire
Schools in Bolivia will return to in-person classes on Monday, with biosecurity measures in place to avoid the spread of Covid-19, Deputy Minister of Education Bartolome Puma announced.

On February 1, most Bolivian schools began the year with a mixture of distance, face-to-face and hybrid learning, reports Xinhua news agency.

Minister of Education Edgar Pary said that schools had gradually begun to return to face-to-face learning, with a full return expected on Monday.

The Health and Sports Ministry said it plans to send medical teams to schools to ensure the enforcement of sanitary measures and offer testing and vaccination to students.

