Bollywood 2020: Year of big clashes

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The year 2020 will see the might of stardom being tested, as films led by superstars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are set to clash at the box office. At the same time, the trend of movies inspired by true events and people will continue to dominate, with films like “83”, “Shakuntala Devi” and “Thalaivi” courting limelight. The year will also see actors such as Vicky Kaushal trying out new genres like horror.

JANUARY:

The new year will begin with “Bhangra Paa Le”, starring Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon and Shriya Pilgaonkar. It will hit the screens on January 3, 2020 along with “Sab Kushal Mangal” with actor Akshaye Khanna. The film will also launch star kids — Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma and Ravi Kishan’s daughter Riva Kishan.

Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy’s much delayed “Shimla Mirchi”, which stars veteran actress Hema Malini, Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao is also scheduled to release on January 3.

A week later, the star-studded “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, which is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod, will release in 3D. It will have star couple Kajol and husband Ajay Devgn working on a film together after 2010 live action-animated “Toonpur Ka Superrhero”. It will also reunite the “Omkara” co-stars Ajay and Saif Ali Khan.

The same day will see actor Vikrant Massey and Deepika Padukone-starrer “Chhapaak”, which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, hitting the screens.

“Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” actors Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh’s light-hearted family comedy “Jai Mummy Di” is set to release on January 17.

Dancing its way to theatres on January 24, 2020 will be director Remo D’souza’s “Street Dancer 3D” with actor Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s “Panga” in which Kangana Ranaut plays a kabaddi player is also set to release on January 24.

The following week, will have Saif Ali Khan-Tabu-starrer “Jawaani Jaaneman” releasing on January 31. The rom-com will mark the debut of Alaia F., daughter of Pooja Bedi, in an important role. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar of “Filmistaan” fame.

Himesh Reshammiya’s “Happy Hardy And Heer” is also set to release on the same day. The movie has been majorly in news due to its soundtrack that features the Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal.FEBRUARY:

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial project “Shikara – A love letter from Kashmir” is set to be released on February 7, 2020. Audiences are excited for this one as he will be returning to the director’s chair. His last directorial feature film “Eklavya: The Royal Guard” released in 2007.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri’s “Malang”, starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, will release on February 7. Valentine’s Day is reserved for Imtiaz Ali’s next which will bring together Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on the big screen.

Vicky will debut in the horror genre will “Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship” on February 21. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, which is the second instalment of the hit film “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, is also scheduled to release on February 21. The film will reunite “Badhaai Ho” stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao with Ayushmann.

The month will end with a women-oriented film “Thappad” featuring actress Taapsee Pannu. It will release on February 28.MARCH:

Tiger Shroff will return in his action avatar in “Baaghi 3”. The Ahmed Khan directorial will release on March 6.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena in “The Kargil Girl”, which is set to release on March 13.

Rajkummar Rao-starrer “Turram Khan”, which has been renamed “Chhalaang”, will also release on March 13. This will be Rajkummar’s sixth collaboration with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The duo has in the past worked together in “Shahid”, “CityLights”, “Aligarh”, and “Omerta”, besides the web series “Bose: Dead/Alive”.

“Angrezi Medium”, to release on March 20, will bring Irrfan Khan back on the big screen. He had been lying low for around a year after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will be donning the khaki in the film, which is the sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer “Hindi Medium”.

Another much-awaited cop movie with Akshay Kumar in the lead — “Sooryavanshi” — part of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, will release on March 27.

APRIL:

April will begin big with Ranveer Singh playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in “’83”. The Kabir Khan directorial is about India’s historic victory at the cricket World Cup of 1983. The actor will also share screen space with wife Deepika Padukone the film that is set for April 10 release.

“Lootcase” will also hit the screens on April 10.

Hardik Mehta’s “Roohi Afza” set for April 17 release will have Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead actors. It will face a tough competition from “Gulabo Sitabo” – a Shoojit Sircar directorial with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana fronting the cast.

Amitabh’s “Chehre”, which has the megastar also directing the upcoming film’s chasing-and-combat scenes, will release on April 24. Anurag Basu’s “Ludo” is also set to release on April 24.

MAY:

May 1 will see David Dhawan bringing back “Coolie No. 1” in a new form with actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Mukesh Chhabra’s “Dil Bechara”, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, will hit theatres on May 8. Ribhu Dasgupta’s Bollywood version of “The Girl on the Train” with Parineeti Chopra will release on May 8 too. Actress Vidya Balan’s “Shakuntala Devi” based on the life of the late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi will clash with the films on May 8.

Akshay’s “Laxmmi Bomb”, a remake of the super-hit Tamil horror comedy “Muni 2: Kanchana”, will hit the theatres on May 22. It’s also the day when Salman Khan’s “Radhe”, helmed by Prabhudheva, will release.

JUNE:

“Indoo Ki Jawani” and “Nikamma” are set for June 5 release. “Khaali Peeli” will release on June 12, followed by “Mumbai Saga” by Sanjay Gupta on June 19. June 26 will see actress Kangana Ranaut as lateTamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa in “Thalaivi”.

JULY:

July 10 will have “Sadak 2” from the Bhatts family. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial will star Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

“Shamshera” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt will clash with “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, on July 31.

AUGUST:

“Bhuj: The Pride of India”, “Attack” and “Hungama 2” are set to release on August 14.

Shahid Kapoor’s “Jersey”, which will also feature his father Pankaj Kapur, will hit the screens on August 28.

SEPTEMBER:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” with Alia Bhatt will release on September 11.

OCTOBER:

If September will have a few releases, October 2 will be flooded with new movies. The Gandhi Jayanti has been booked for “Sardar Udham Singh” by Shoojit Sircar, “Satyameva Jayate 2” by Milap Milan Zaveri and “Toofan” by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

NOVEMBER:

The same goes for November 13. “Prithviraj”, which will launch former Miss World Manushi Chhillar as an actress, will release along with “Rannbhoomi” and “Dhaakad” with Kangana Ranaut showing off her action moves in the film.

There will be a breather. Then “Maidaan” starring Ajay Devgn will release on November 27.

DECEMBER:

Christmas time, which has proved lucky for Aamir Khan, will have the superstar’s “Laal Singh Chaddha”, a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, clashing with Akshay’s “Bachchan Pandey”.

(release dates may be subject to change)

