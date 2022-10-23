INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANSlife) Who doesn’t enjoy dressing elegantly in their finest ethnic wear? Here is a list of 9 Bollywood stars to follow for traditional fashion aspirations.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The Bollywood diva is at the top of the list as she is an expert at experimenting. Sonam known to revive classic textiles, sarees and lehengas adding her own touch of contemporary flair.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer is the only celebrity who can play with fashion in such a daring and courageous way. Ranveer is the best at carrying off traditional styles whether he’s donning ghagras or an exquisite sherwanis.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

No one can do ethnic wear as smoothly as Dhak Dhak girl from Bollywood. Madhuri’s fashion sense revolves around how to effectively wear the most basic ethnic attire. She can look great in anything she chooses, from suits to sarees.

Vidya Balan

Vidya, has a stunning collection of sarees, and is unquestionably adept at dressing in ethnic clothing.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika understands how to combine an elegant styles with minimal effort. Deepika’s strong sense of fashion, has her creating trends with her salwar-kameez and sari choices.

Varun Dhawan

Varun may not explore much, but he knows how to dress like a desi lad and still look absolutely dapper doing it.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa makes contemporary Indian wear look easy, sporting an incredible mix of Indo-Western ensebles.

(IANSlife can be contacted at IANSlife@gmail.com)

