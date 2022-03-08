Bollywood celebrities pour in wishes for International Women’s Day

As the world celebrates womanhood on March 8, several B-town celebrities took to their social media handles and posted wishes for International Women’s Day

Trendsetter, actor, icon and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen hashtagged pathbreaker and pathmaker and stated that however the journey it was beautiful to be a woman. She wrote, “To thrive in a world full of judgments can never be easy…And then, to teach it mercy…ah! It’s a blessing to be a Woman!!! Happy Women’s Day!!!”.

Actor Suniel Shetty kept it personal and shared a montage of all the women in his life – his wife, daughter and mother and captioned it My World.

Katrina Kaif too kept it personal and shared a pic with her sisters and wrote “a lot of WOMEN in one family. #womensday #sisters,” on her Instagram.

Other popular stars like Juhi Chawla, Bhumi Pedhnekar, Vaani Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra also shared heartfelt wishes on their social media pages.

Though the first Women’s Day was celebrated in 1909, it wasn’t until 1975 that the United Nations declared March 8 as International Women’s Day. Every year the UN decides on a theme for the celebration and the theme for 2022 is ‘Gender Equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

The aim this year is to acknowledge and applaud the women who are working towards building a more sustainable future.