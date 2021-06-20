Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Sunday to express love for their father and wish everyone a happy Father’s Day.

Sharing a throwback black and white photograph with her father, veteran actress Hema Malini tweeted: “Today we celebrate Father’s Day. I recall my Dad who was selfless in his love for his children, me in particular as I was the only daughter. He would take such care of me, fulfill my every little need and was always there for me, hovering protectively over me. I truly miss him.”

“Happy Father’s Day to all dads & the three special ones in my life. Today is one of those days when I miss you dad & I feel blessed to have the most loving father-in-law,” shared Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Remembering his late father Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt posted: “Dad you’ve always taught me to treat everyone equally, to give them love and respect and to be a kind person. I try to share the same values with my children as you’ve always been my ideal. #HappyFathersDay2021.”

Sharing a beautiful photograph with father Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha wrote: “Haan haan hoon mein Papa ki pari (yes I am my father’s angela Happy Fathers Day.”

“The two most exemplary men. The two who ‘get me’. Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best father’s a daughter can have #happyfathersday,” shared Anushka Sharma.

Sharing a photo with her father, Yami Gautam wrote: “Happy Father’s Day papa…Love you.”

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut wrote: “A father does not get enough credit for his contributions. Mother asked papa to make us do everything that needed discipline/hardships/ambition, he taught us how to read/write, he took us to doctors for injections. Every time mom wanted to say no or scold us, she did through papa cause we won’t listen to her, so he played the villain happily. Thank you papa for your selfless love. #HappyFathersDay.”

“#HappyFathersDay to all the Fathers out there. Behind every successful woman is her father who showed her how to dream big & believed in her before she did,” tweeted Preity Zinta along with a throwback photo of her father kissing baby Preity.

Singer Kumar Sanu posted a throwback photo with his father on Instagram and wrote: “My father, my guru who taught me everything I know about music. Hea¿s no more but he’ll always be a part of me and my music. #happyfathersday to all of you.”

Remembering her late father, singer Alka Yagnik wrote: “Jaane woh kaun sa des jahan tum chale gaye… My Angel… Papa I miss u terribly.”

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas posted a photo of his father on Instagram and wrote: “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY, You are my hero, Dad, you’re my secure foundation. When I think of you, I’m filled with love and fond appreciation. Though you are not there physically with us but just a thought of You makes me feel protected; I’m sheltered by your care. You’re always my true friend; You have a place of honor deep within my heart. You’ve been my superhero, Dad, Right from the very start. Love you dad.”

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor posted: “A father son relationship is not always an easy one but its when u become a father that it all makes sense… love u dad.”

Filmmaker and screenwriter Sudhir Mishra tweeted: “Been more than a year since my gentle stubborn, handsome brilliant Father slipped away. Not a day passes when I don’t remember this Mathematician, art lover sports fanatic. Wish he was here. Wish I could have hugged him Wish I could apologise for not being what I should have been.”

Tisca Chopra wrote: “They say choose your heroes carefully .. for you will become like them ..what luck I found mine right at home .. #PrincipalArora #AroraSir #TheOldFox & host of other names his over 3 lakh students fondly call him .. I am his first born and most like him in nature .. Almost everything about dad is something I can only aspire to .. discipline, intelligence and grasp, integrity, authenticity, focus and hard work .. he is a Math wiz, a scrabble champ, an author of books but most importantly – in a world where one can’t depend on much, he is the most dependable person I know.. So happy to be your little girl. forever dada..”

Sharing a throwback photo of Dharmendra holding him in his arms, Bobby Deol tweeted: “I will always be your little boy! Love you papa. #HappyFathersDay!!”

“My Papa, retired Commodore @dilipmo , VSM, published poet, writer, traveller & the youngest human in our family! May you keep cooking up dreams & make then come true like you always do. #HappyFathersDay,” posted singer Sona Mohapatra.

Sharing a photo where he is seen riding his dad’s scooter, Sonu Sood tweeted: “Dear Dad, You are not around but your favourite scooter will always be my most priced possession. Miss you always. #HappyFathersDay.”

Sharing an adorable photograph on her Instagram story, where she can be seen giving her father a haircut, Amyra Dastur wrote: “Happy Happy Happy #fathersday to my amazing, strong, stubborn papa. You gave us all a scare last month and I honestly don’t know what I would do without you. Love, your forever barber.”

–IANS

abh/sdr/