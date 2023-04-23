The prayer meet in the memory of screenwriter-singer Pamela Chopra — the mother of Aditya and Uday Chopra, and wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra — was held on Sunday at the Yash Raj Studios in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

Many eminent personalities of the Hindi film industry attended the prayer meet.

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Priety Zinta, Zoya Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapur were all seen arriving at the meet to be with the Chopra family.

Salman Khan, who’s been receiving death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, arrived surrounded by heavy security.

Others who were seen at Yash Raj Studios were director-actor Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie, writer-director Luv Ranjan, actress Shabana Azmi and her husband, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, former actress and industrialist Anil Ambani’s wife, Tina Ambani, singer Nitin Mukesh, and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Pamela passed away on Thursday at the age of 75 after battling prolonged illness. She is survived by her two sons, Aditya (and his wife Rani Mukerji) and Uday Chopra.

