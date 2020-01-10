Bollywood celebs wish PETA ‘Happy 20th’

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Several Bollywood celebrities including John Abraham, Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty wished People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on the organisation’s 20th anniversary.

John, who has worked with the group on issues ranging from supporting a ban on animal circuses to speaking out against the caging of birds and more, said: “Congratulations, PETA India, on 20 years of drastically improving life for countless animals and making the world a kinder place for everyone.”

Sidharth, who starred in a print campaign for dog sterilisation, said: “I love animals, and it has been a great pleasure for me to be associated with PETA India. They have been doing tremendous work for the welfare of the animals in India, and it is extremely important for us to look after these innocent beings. Wish you guys a happy 20th anniversary!”

To celebrate, Madhuri posted on social media: “It’s safe to say that PETA India has made a real difference when it comes to animal rights, and I am proud to say that I support its cause.”

