Bollywood inspired memes storm social media

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Be it the film actors taking up the Face App challenge or “Mission Mangal”, Bollywood memes have taken the social media by storm.

Here is a compilation of the best memes:

* Mumbai Police “Mission Mangal” meme: As the “Mission Mangal” trailer was released earlier this month, Mumbai police used it for discouraging drunken driving, which left everyone in splits but also conveyed the message of road safety. “Mission Mangal”, which stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Akshay Kumar and Sharman Joshi, revolves around the ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission.

* “Mission Mangal” dialogues: The trailer of “Mission Mangal” inspired hilarious memes among a section of social media users. The netizens shared several funny situations linked to the dialogues in the trailer. One of the popular dialogues is the one in which Akshay Kumar tries to convince co-workers about the ISRO’s space mission programme.

* Bollywood’s Face App challenge: The Face App challenge, where people started sharing photographs as how they would look in old ages, took the social media by storm. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan took to their social media handles to share their versions of the challenge.

* “Kabir Singh” at World Cup Finals: Cricket fans were left sobbing after New Zealand lost to England in the finals of the 2019 cricket World Cup. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was hailed as the hero of the match and won the hearts of millions. But netizens were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance between the captain and Shahid Kapoor’s character in his recent film “Kabir Singh” and came out with hilarious meme.

