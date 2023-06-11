INDIALIFESTYLE

Bollywood is in vacay mood!

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, June 11 (IANSlife) When the temperature begins to soar, a summer vacation is just what the doctor ordered. It’s the ideal time for celebs to getaway and spend some time travelling. Here’s a list of their favourite spots:

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor spends summer in the celebrity favourite — London.

Rakul Preet Singh

Vitamin Sea for Rakul as she holidays in the Maldives, admitting she can’t stay away from the sun, sea, and beach.

Shruti Hassan

Shruti Hassan travels alone to Kodaikanal to create unforgettable experiences for herself – a solo trip inspiration.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is relaxing in Edinburgh, the mountainous capital of Scotland.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter takes in a whiff of the English weather.

Vaani Kapoor and Raashi Khanna

After visiting Paris and participating in Paris Fashion Week, Vaani Kapoor and Raashi Khanna travel to Amsterdam for the holidays.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is giving us beachwear goals while on vacation in the Maldives with her family.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu posted a collection of images from New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles on her Instagram page while holidaying in the States with her sister Shagun Pannu.

(Photo source: instagram)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230611-123805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIADMK leadership row: SC stays Madras HC order retraining resolutions in...

    10-year-old found selling liquor in UP, ‘rescued’ by police

    Jaishankar to take part at SCO FM meet, Pak’s Bilawal also...

    Forest department, MCG raze four dozen illegal farmhouses in Gurugram