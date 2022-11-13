ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bollywood mums join their kids to groove along with the ‘Peppa Pig’ family

NewsWire
0
0

Celebrity mums Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia cheered the popular British animated children’s show, ‘Peppa Pig’, as it completed its first live performance in Mumbai on Sunday and then headed out for a national tour covering Bengaluru, Chandigarh and New Delhi.

Members of the Peppa family, including Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig, will present live musical performances, as they did in Mumbai, where their audience also included Kareena Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, who came with their children.

‘Peppa Pig’ is an animated series conceived by Astley Baker Davies. It follows the story of Peppa pig, her family, and friends. The show first aired on May 31, 2004, and it is now broadcast in more than 180 countries.

Peppa has been voiced by several different performers through the years. Lily Snowden-Fine provided her voice in season one, Cecily Bloom in season two, and then Harley Bird. Amelie Bea Smith. John Sparkes, Morwenna Banks, Richard Ridings, Oliver May and Alice May have lent their voices to the other characters.

Soha, whose daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is a big fan of the show, says it was fun watching the musical performance: “Inaaya’s favourite toon is Peppa Pig. In fact, there is not even a day that goes by without her watching Peppa, to the extent that we also enjoy it as a family.

“Peppa just doesn’t offer entertainment only for kids, but also imbibes values in them. Which is why we couldn’t have missed this musical! Inaaya had so much fun watching it with her friends.”

Added Neha: “Watching Peppa Pig live today was super exciting. What gave us even more joy was watching our little ones cheer and groove along. We all had a great afternoon.”

20221113-214601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Waqt turns 16: Vipul Shah recalls how Big B, Akshay offered...

    Krishna Bhatt’s ‘Sanak – Ek Junoon’ brings out complexities in life...

    Police seeks custody of wife, domestic help arrested over death of...

    Aggressive promotions ahead of ‘RRR’ release