Bollywood music festival rocks Doha as FIFA World Cup nears

Celebrated names in Bollywood music regaled excited fans most of whom drove in heavy traffic to reach the Lusail stadium – the venue of the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to be played on December 18.

While Salim-Sulaiman entertained audiences and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan regaled them, a vivacious Sunidhi Chauhan electrified the fans.

The 80,000-capacity Lusail stadium on Friday looked resplendent in its golden hue while performers inside put up a scintillating show to entertain international audiences, a chunk of which came from South Asian countries.

The Bollywood Music Festival, organised by Qatar2022, was kicked off by composing duo Salim-Sulaiman, who along with their troupe brought the crowd to its feet as they belted out popular Bollywood numbers.

The close to 35,000 spectators that came to watch the show had bought tickets despite the condition that only Haya card holders were allowed to attend the event. Another condition allowed tickets to be bought only on the FIFA website.

The performers were awed by how Doha has undergone a complete makeover in a few years. The musical soiree was part of the Darb Lusail Festival.

Salim-Sulaiman are popular composers and Sunidhi Chauhan is a famous playback singer, while Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a top name in the music scene in Pakistan. Khan is also a popular playback singer in Hindi cinema.

