Bollywood reacts to gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the news of Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey being killed on Friday morning in an alleged shootout with STF officials.

Taking to Twitter, actress Taapsee Pannu wrote: “Wow! We did not expect this at all!!

And then they say our bollywood stories are far from reality.”

Another actress Richa Chadha shared: “Doubt anyone will say that films are farfetched. Isn’t this FILMY?”

“These stories need a new script,” reacted filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

“The extremely coincidental encounter of #VikasDubey proves that even the police and administration don’t have any faith in the judiciary. Because the judiciary is so slow that we have devised a system of ‘personal justice’. Dacoits, Naxals, gangsters and even police believe in it,” expressed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

“The UP police should’ve got a better script and director in place for the #vikasDubeyEncounter #VikasDubey,” tweeted actress Aahana Kumra.

“Very bad screenplay…too predictable.

Why are people surprised????” shared Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in a cryptic tweet.

“This thread kind of sums it up. Either way we have lost. Those who feel that justice has been delivered.. Yes may be.. But in civilised societies its important that due process of justice is also “seen” as being done.

#VikasDubey,” wrote actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi.

“#VikasDubeyKilled in an encounter. Convenient. Straight out of a Hindi film scene.

Those in power wanted him eliminated by the police before he outed their murky secrets… Public apprehension comes true. Will @hmoindia and @pmoindia intervene?

#VikasDubey #vikasDubeyEncounter,” shared producer Tanujj Garg.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot when he reportedly tried to flee, following the vehicle he was travelling in overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain on Friday morning.

–IANS

abh/rs/