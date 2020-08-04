Happiness is a voice called Kishore Kumar: Bollywood wishes pour in on late singer’s 91st birthday

Had he been alive, he would have turned 91 today. On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities took to their verified social media accounts to remember the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar on his 91st birth anniversary.

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar has delivered countless hit duets with Kishore Kumar in Bollywood, tweeted on her verified account: “Namaskar. Aaj hamare Kishore da ki jayanti hai. Kishore de ek harfan maulaa the. Din bhar sabko hasaana ye unka pasandida kaam tha, main to unko milne ke baad ek pal bhi hanse bina reh nahi sakti thi. Ye sab hote hue bhi apne kaam mein wo 100 per cent sure hote the (today is Kishore da’s birth anniversary. Kishore da was an all-rounder. He loved making people laugh all through the day, I would keep laughing every time we met. Despite all this, he was 100 per cent sure about his work),” Mangeshkar tweeted on Tuesday.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a throwback video on Instagram, where he sings “O mere dil ke chain” from the 1972 film “Mere Jeevan Saathi”. Ayushmann, who is also an accomplished singer, said: “I am a huge fan of Kishore Kumar and this is one of my all time favourites. I can pretty much hear it all day on loop.”

Lyricist Javed Akhtar shared: “Today is Kishore Da’s birth anniversary Jin ke jaisa na koi tha na hai na hoga. (There was nobody like him ever and there will never be.) Kishore da millions and millions miss you almost every day and I am one of them.”

Composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted: Today is the birth anniversary of the one and only #KishoreKumar sa’ab. Without question, the greatest of all time!”

Sharing an audio clip of Kishore Kumar’s evergreen romantic song “Rimjhim gire saawan” actor Randeep Hooda wrote: “Remembering Kishore Da on his birthday in #MumbaiRains #RimjhimGireSawan #TuesdayThoughts #TuesdayVibes # #KishoreKumar”

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh shared: “Happiness is a voice called kishore kumar.”

Singer Akriti Kakar posted: “Greatest of all times, jack of all trades and master of all too, One of a kind, Kishore da’s Happy Birthday today #HappyBirthdayKishoreKumar.”

Actor Anupam Kher tweeted a video where he sings popular Kishore Kumar numbers like “Mere naina saawan bhado” and “Ek ladki bheegi bhagisi”. “Kishore Kumar’s songs will always remain part of our life journey. Whatever generation we belong to. On his birth anniversary I dare to sing few lines from his evergreen songs. That is the only way to celebrate his life. Share with me your favourite #KishoreDa song! Jai Ho!!” he wrote.

Singer Adnan Sami posted: “Paying respectful tributes to #KishoreKumar – One of the greatest singers the world has ever been blessed with. Through his incredible voice, he could make you fall in love, make you laugh and make you cry..A powerful voice that was soaked in emotions..Happy Birthday Kishore da!”

Kishore Kumar passed away on October 13, 1987.