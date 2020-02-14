Bollywood shines on Day 4 of LFW S/R 2020

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANSlife) The Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 on Saturday saw Bollywood divas like Shradhha Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Esha Gupta and Soha Ali Khan walk the ramp as showstoppers.

While actress Alaya Furniturewala and Indian women cricket captain for ODI Mithali Raj make their debut on the ramp.

Soha walked the ramp for designer Shahin Mannan, wearing skirt navy, flared skirt and corset both profusely embroidered with travel motifs.

Esha Gupta sashayed on the ramp in a heavily encrusted mini skirt, bralette and shaded sheer shirt, to close the show for designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, who unveiled her ocean-inspired collection.

Fresh talent Tara swirled down the ramp for designer Punit Balana, wearing a pale pink silk shimmering lehenga with tantalising latkans, a gleaming choli and dupatta.

While Mithali and Alaya make their debut on the runway. Mithali walked the ramp for designer Payal Singhal in association with Corcal Bone and Beauty while Ayala tuned showstopper for fashion label SVA by designer duo Sonam and Paras Modi.

The former was wearing a pale blush off shoulder top and lehenga with applique and zardosi work. Singhal unveiled her SR 2020 Collection titled “Parvaneh” (Persian for ‘Butterfly’), applauding the free-spirited wanderer as she sets off on her quest through life to be #BeautifullyStrong. Inspired by ‘Chrysalis’, the transitional state as a caterpillar blossoming into a butterfly, the collection expresses modernism through the language of traditional Indian art.

South Indian actress and playback singer, Nithya Menen was also seen on the ramp, walking for designer Kaveri, wearing a lime green kurta with hand embroidered blooms and minimal beadwork. Ruffled sleeves and a lacy, floral hemline of the silhouette upped the ante of the kurta, which was styled with a tiered skirt and a dainty dupatta, having sheer frill details and self-hued embroidery.

Shraddha brought the day to an end, walking turned for designer duo Pankaj & Niddhi. The “Baaghi 3” actress wore an monochromatic off-shoulder top, weaved in a technique which gave the illusion of having 3D cubicles, long fringes, paired with black denims.

