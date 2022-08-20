ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Bollywood stars add sparkle to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ premiere

A galaxy full of Bollywood stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kabir Khan and Nikhil Advani among many others were in attendance to add an extra oomph to the Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai of ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’.

The premiere was attended by the series’ cast Rob Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh, Charles Edwards, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Nazanin Boniadi, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sara Zwangobaniand and showrunner J.D. Payne.

The premiere reflected the rich, cinematic world of the series, with the cast and crew making a grand entrance on the carpet in true Mumbai-style in a set of vibrant and colourful auto rickshaws.

Others from the Hindi film industry who attended the star-studded event included Bani J, Rasika Duggal, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Jim Sarbh. The premiere kicked off with an address from showrunner J.D. Payne, with thunderous applause from audiences in the packed auditorium.

The Asia Pacific premiere of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ in Mumbai was a part of the global tour which includes premieres in Los Angeles, Mexico City and London.

The Amazon Original series will premiere 2 episodes on September 2 on Prime Video, with fresh episodes dropping every week in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, along with multiple other international languages.

