Digital platforms have changed the entire perception of entertainment in the last few years. Particularly with the onset of the pandemic, the OTT platforms have grown exponentially and are working extra hard to bring the best of the stars along with the best of original content to the television screen.

Movies, web series, docu-dramas, documentaries, old favorites, new releases – you name it and the big streamer giants have it all.

While Netflix, Prime, Disney+, Hulu were all popular in other parts of the world for a while now, it took the pandemic for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Voot, Zee5 and other such streamers to become staple necessities in the sub-continent.

Indian entertainment has global appeal so it was only a matter of time before the big stars of Bollywood made their way to the digital platform. Noted names like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushmita Sen have already made their presence known in the web series space.

Here we have compiled a list of a few Bollywood celebrities who will be seen in web series in 2022.

Sonakshi Sinha

The ‘Dabbang’ actress will make her OTT debut with the web series ‘Fallen’. The series is about a man from Kerala who has reportedly been charged with numerous counts of robbery and wedding fraud. The show has been directed by Ruchika Oberoi and Reema Kagti and also includes Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma in key roles.

Shahid Kapoor

The actor is all set for his movie ‘Jersey’ to hit theatres this week. In the meanwhile, he also has his digital debut with an untitled thriller drama from the acclaimed Raj & DK in the works. The show will have the same dark humour as other web series by the filmmakers.

Aditya Roy Kapoor

The actor is prepping hard for his upcoming movie, ‘Om: The Battle Within’. In addition to that he is also geared up for his digital debut, which is the official Hindi remake of the popular series, ‘The Night Master’. This web series will also feature Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in important roles. The web series is an espionage thriller.

Juhi Chawla

She recently had an OTT movie release – ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, the swansong of the late actor Rishi Kapoor. However, the actress also has a web series (her first) which will release this year, titled ‘Hush Hush’. The suspense drama series also features 90s popular actress Ayesha Jhulka along with Juhi Chawla in the lead role.

Fatima Sana Sheikh

The ‘Dangal’ actress will soon debut on the web with an anthology series, which is officially adapted from the American television series, titled, ‘Modern Love’. The series will have a host of directors on the project including, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Anjali Menon, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Shonali Bose.