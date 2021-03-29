A host of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Kajol took to social media to share Holi wishes with fans.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a black and white picture of himself with wife Jaya and son Abhishek. He wrote: “Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI”

Posting a picture of his family, dressed in all-white, Sanjay Dutt wrote: “Keep the celebrations at home this year for the safety of your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!”

Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a throwback Holi picture with her husband. She also encouraged fans to post their Holi throwback pictures. She wrote: “This year is different so join me to celebrate the festive joy virtually by sharing your throwback Holi pictures. Here’s mine Happy Holi, everyone! #VirtualHoliWithMD.”

Actress Kajol posted a video with stunning pictures of herself dressed in different coloured saris. “This is what it would look like, If happiness came in Colours! #HappyHoli” she posted.

Soha Ali Khan posted a boomerang of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu playing with water. She wrote: “Favourite festival by far!! #happyholi.”

Neha Dhupia shared a video of playing Holi with daughter Mehr and husband Angad Bedi. She wrote: “#happyholi … all our love @ikshitpatel.”

Genelia Deshmukh posted a video with husband actor Riteish Deshmukh. The two are dressed in white and are playing Holi with colours and flowers. She wrote: “Find your own way to make festivals special (following all Covid restrictions)- even if it’s small and intimate, it’s the spirit that counts Happy Holi.”

