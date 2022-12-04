New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANSlife) Move over athleisure, it’s time for the humble lungi to have its moment. A number of Bollywood’s leading men have turned in their trousers for the lungi. Showing off their fashion sense watch them dress it up or down as per occasion. Take note:

Shah Rukh Khan

The first lungi dancer, Shah Rukh Khan, donned a lungi everywhere he went while promoting his movie Chennai Express. King Khan radiated confidence pairing the cloth with a blazer, white shirt and tie.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan for his lungi in the city with a pair of boots and a vest. Salman’s followers were swooning with this massy and sexy black outfit.

Irrfan Khan

The late actor frequently attracted attention for his sense of style. His chic outfit of pairing a black and white lungi with casual jacket black jacket is well-remembered.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s mantra if you have it flaunt it, and what better way that going shirtless over a silk lungi.

Hrithik Roshan

Travelling in comfort? Look no further, Hrithik Roshan’s lungi and t-shirt combination is as effortless as it gets!

Allu Arjun

The original swag king, Allu Arjun, usually dons a lungi in his movies and other appearances, and this photo speaks much about his style and swagger.

Dhanush

Dhanush won a million hearts by choosing to wear a lungi to the premiere of his Hollywood film ‘The Gray Man’. South Indian actors frequently show that they respect tradition while also caring about the glitz.

