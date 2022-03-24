INDIASCI-TECH

Bolt installs 10k EV charging points in India

By NewsWire
0
0

EV infrastructure provider Bolt on Thursday announced that it has installed 10,000 EV charging stations in India in six months.

Bolt is on track to deploy 1,00,000 charging points in the next six months by catering to demand coming from non-metro cities such as Jaipur, Nagpur, Nashik, Chandigarh, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, among others.

With BOLT’s experience of making Bengaluru the first EV ready city in India, the top three cities that have seen the maximum usage of the startup’s EV charging station are Bengaluru, Delhi/NCR and Hyderabad.

“Of the total 4,273 publicly available Bolt EV charging points in India, Bengaluru has the highest number installed in the country with 1,754 chargers followed by Delhi/NCR region at 663 and 347 in Hyderabad. Bolt has added more than 15,000 plus active users on the BOLT charging network up to February 2022 and over the last six months alone, the BOLT charging infrastructure has successfully powered 344 electric vehicles across India,” the company said in a statement.

An average of 1.57 hours are spent for charging an EV per every charging point.

Furthermore, the brand’s charging points across India have helped generate a passive income of Rs 64,000 cumulativery across India, with the overall average pricing recorded as Rs 26 per unit of electricity dispensed.

As a result, approximately 1,840.99 g/Km equivalent CO2 has been reduced through EVs, enabled through the Bolt network.

The overwhelming demand for a safe, reliable and affordable EV charging infrastructure combined with collaboration with other EV ecosystem players has helped fast track the startup’s goal.

In the last six months alone, more than 20 OEMs/EV ecosystem players such as SpareIt, Park+ and EV fleet solution providers have partnered with Bolt across India, the company claims.

20220324-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

India, Sudan navies carry out maritime drill in Red Sea

No fundamental right of same-sex marriage: Centre to HC (Ld)

#MeToo: Delhi HC defers MJ Akbar’s appeal challenging Priya Ramani’s acquittal

‘Tejashwi Yadav to get engaged today’