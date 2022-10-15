ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Boman Irani: Friendship in ‘Uunchai’ is depicted as a spiritual experience

Bollywood actor Boman Irani talks about being part of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher-starrer film ‘Uunchai’ which is a story of three friends and their adventurous and emotional journey to the Everest base camp.

He says: “‘Uunchai’ has been probably the most fulfilling film experience of my entire career. It was a dream cast to work with and the director is one of the kindest, most humble people you could ever hope to meet. The journey of these three friends, everything they experience, including their love, relationships, and especially their friendship is depicted in the movie as a spiritual experience.”

From being a comedian, and villain to a supporting actor, Boman is known for his versatile acting as seen in a number of movies like ‘Boom’, ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, ‘Veer Zaara’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Runway 34’ and others.

Now in ‘Uunchai’, he is playing the role of a friend to Big B and Anupam Kher’s character. He elaborates on his working experience with Big B, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika.

“Working with Mr Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Ji, Sarika Ji, Parineeti, and Danny sir make me feel incredibly proud. This is a very emotional film for me and this experience is beyond my words. I will cherish this for as long as I live. The film itself will be an experience for the viewers and all those who believe in goodness, kindness, friendships, and relationships will love this movie. And I am overwhelmed to be a part of this beautiful film,” he added.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta , and Sarika. ‘Uunchai’ is all set to release on November 11.

Boman will also be seen next in Raj Kumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan starrer- ‘Dunki’.

