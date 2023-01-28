ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Boman Irani marks 38th wedding anniversary with pictures with wife Zenobia

NewsWire
Actor Boman Irani, who is known for his work in the ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, ‘Don’ and several others, is celebrating his wedding anniversary on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, the actor shared a series of adorable pictures with wife Zenobia on their 38th wedding anniversary.

The actor, who was recently seen in the film ‘Uunchai’ wished his better half through a witty post that read: “Living under the same roof for 38 years. Living with the same heartbeat for 41. You taught me that winning an argument is actually a loss. Because it’s a stupid, pointless victory.”

“So don’t waste time. But you always said this only when you lost an argument.

Happy anniversary Zeenu,” the post further read.

As for his work, Boman Irani will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raj Kumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’.

