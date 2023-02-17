ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Boman Irani’s son Kayoze is all set to venture into Bollywood as a director with his first feature film and the proud dad took to social media to share his good wishes for his son.

Taking to Instagram, Irani wished his son luck on his new adventure, “Our son Kayo leaves today for his directorial debut for his feature film. Blessings son. Do send us photos of the first day of shoot.”

The pictures shared on social media show the actor and his wife Zenobia hugging their son and bestowing all their blessings and wishes for their son as he embarks on this new journey.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Dunki’.

