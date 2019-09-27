Boman Irani plays 3 characters in P Mark mustard oil ad

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Boman Irani, who calls himself a foodie, is playing three different characters in new television campaign for P Mark mustard oil, manufactured by Puri Oil Mills Ltd.

To be run from Monday, the ad films in which Boman essays the roles of a boxing coach, a chef and a translator, marks the beginning of a new journey for Boman’s newly launched production company, Irani Movietone.

“I get excited by the prospect of being a brand ambassador for ‘P Mark Mustard Oil’. I am a foodie and I also believe in the connection between fitness and healthy eating,” said the “3 Idiots” actor who has been associated with the brand for more than half a decade.

The director of photography for the films was Mitesh Mirchandani, an award-winning cinematographer known for his work in films like “Neerja” and “Uri: The Surgical Strike”.

The storyline across all three ads is fairly standard. In each ad, a person who is expected to have a specialised skill turns out to be hilariously incompetent, leading Boman to eventually point out that the work of a specialist can be done only by a specialist – a proposition that aligns with the brand’s positioning of being “The Mustard Specialist since 1933.”

“In 2014, we launched our positioning platform of ‘The Mustard Specialist’. In 2016, we reinforced the platform with the Tabla Ustaad ad, which connected the brand’s recall very strongly with the core Mustard Specialist proposition. In the new campaign, we decided to take this proposition to the next level.

“The new series of ads are highly entertaining and they leverage Boman Irani’s versatility and his sense of perfect comic timing to create hilarious situations that will go a long way in enhancing brand recall,” said Vivek Puri, Managing Director of Puri Oil Mills Limited.

In past ads for this brand, Boman has played a department store shopper and a quirky tabla maestro.

–IANS

gb/