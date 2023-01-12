A call claiming there was a bomb on Spicejet’s Delhi-Pune flight sent security personnel at the IGI Airport into a tizzy on Thursday evening.

Soon after receiving the call, the Delhi Police personnel, and CISF officials immediately swung into action and the whole flight was throughly checked.

A senior police official said that they didn’t find any suspicious material.

“Security drill was be followed as per SOP. The flight was stopped,” said the official.

Further details are awaited.

20230112-205002