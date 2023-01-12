INDIA

Bomb call grounds SpiceJet’s Delhi-Pune flight

NewsWire
0
0

A call claiming there was a bomb on Spicejet’s Delhi-Pune flight sent security personnel at the IGI Airport into a tizzy on Thursday evening.

Soon after receiving the call, the Delhi Police personnel, and CISF officials immediately swung into action and the whole flight was throughly checked.

A senior police official said that they didn’t find any suspicious material.

“Security drill was be followed as per SOP. The flight was stopped,” said the official.

Further details are awaited.

20230112-205002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Despite fractured predictions of exit polls, BJP, Cong confident of forming...

    Only 150 beds in IGIMS, 108 in PMCH available for Covid...

    Stand-up comedian Jaspreet’s ‘Koi Load Nahi’ to premiere on Amazon Prime...

    Twitter’s board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds: Musk