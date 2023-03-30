INDIA

Bomb hurled at Puja Pal’s brother, police say it was a cracker

A crude bomb was allegedly hurled at Rahul Pal in Prayagraj. Rahul Pal is the brother of SP MLA Puja Pal, whose husband and BSP MLA Raju Pal, was killed in 2005.

Umesh Pal, killed last month, was the main witness in the murder.

Mafia don Atiq Ahmed is the prime accused in the 2005 murder case.

The incident took place when Rahul was passing through Vivekananda Crossing late in the night.

After hearing an explosion close to his SUV, he got out of the vehicle in panic. However, Rahul and other people on-board the vehicle could not see who hurled the bomb. His sister Puja has said Rahul was attacked by unidentified assailants.

No one was injured in the incident. Further investigations are being carried out, said police.

SHO Dhumanganj Rajesh Kumar Maurya said: “No evidence of crude bombs was found on the spot. Locals claim that some children burst crackers. Nothing suspicious was recorded in CCTV cameras in the vicinity.”

