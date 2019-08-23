Bomb scare in West Bengal’s Tarapith

Tarapith (West Bengal), Aug 29 (IANS) An abandoned bag near the famous Kali temple in West Bengal’s Tarapith triggered a bomb scare on Thursday.

Lakhs of devotees had thronged the town in Birbhum district to offer prayers on occasion of Kaushiki Amavasya, when the incident took place, police said.

The bag was found outside a State Bank branch near the temple around afternoon.

The area was quickly cordoned off and bomb squad personnel were called in.

“An abandoned bag was found near the Tarapith temple. Our personnel promptly removed the devotees from there and the bomb detection squad are examining the bag. No explosives have been found so far,” Birbhum Police Superintendent Shyam Singh told IANS.

“The security has been beefed up in the town and around the temple on occasion of today’s puja as thousands of pilgrims from Bengal and the neighbouring states have arrived since yesterday. 3000 police personnel have been posted in the area,” he said.

Tarapith of Birbhum district in Rampurhat subdivision, is famous for its Tantric temple of goddess Tara (Kali).

Every year millions of people visit Tarapith on occasion of Kaushiki Amavasya (lunar phase of the new moon) to offer their prayers as it is said that Bamakhyapa, a popular tantric saw goddess Kali on this day.

–IANS

