Bomb threat forces flight to return to Kolkata from mid-air

Kolkata, Jan 12 (IANS) A bomb threat given by a 25-year-old woman passenger forced a Mumbai bound flight to return to Kolkata airport by making an emergency landing, officials said on Sunday.

The AirAsia flight I5316, which flew out from the NSCBI Airport here at 9.57 p.m. on Saturday, had to turn mid-air after an inebriated passenger, Mohini Mondal, allegedly passed on a chit to the flight captain through a cabin crew that she was a human bomb and could blow off any time.

An emergency alert was announced at the NSCBI airport at 11 p.m. after the pilot told the air traffic controller (ATC) of the bomb threat which had forced to him to take a u-turn.

Mondal was arrested and taken into custody by the the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the airport, after the aircraft landed.

“No bomb or explosive was found from her by the security personnel,” a top airport official told IANS.

“One of the explanations for the way she behaved could be that she was drunk,” he said.

Security personnel and bomb experts made a thorough search of the plane following which it was given the clearance.

–IANS

ssp/arm