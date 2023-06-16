INDIA

Bomb threat to explode Medanta hospital

NewsWire
0
0

An intense search was launched in JayPrabha Medanta hospital in the Kankarbagh area in Patna after Medanta, Gurugram received a call threatening to explode the medical facility, and it alerted its branches across the country.

The Gurugram’s Medanta hospital received a threat call around 10 p.m. on Thursday to explode the hospital. Following that, Medanta hospital alerted all its other bracnhes in the country including the Medanta hospital, Patna.

Following the alert, a dog squad, bomb squad and ATS team reached the hospital and intensively searched in and outside of the hospital. After two hours of search, no suspicious object was found on the Medanta hospital premises.

“As soon as we received the alert, our bomb squad, dog squad and ATS team teached there. They carried out a thorough search in the hospital but nothing suspicious was found. Then our teams returned,” said Ravi Shankar Singh, SHO of Kankarbagh, Patna.

The Gurugram police are investigating the case and the offender has made the phone call from somewhere in Himachal Pradesh.

20230616-114802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: Akhilesh alleges malpractices before counting

    KCR’s tirade after BJP win in Huzurabad heats up T’gana politics

    PKL 9: Got inspired to play in league after watching Pardeep...

    Aadhaar card reunites speech impaired boy with his mother after 6...