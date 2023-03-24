In a major announcement ahead of the Assembly elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government has increased the quota of reservation for Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities.

At the same time, the ruling BJP government has cancelled the 4 per cent quota for Muslims under the OBC category.

“The religious minorities do not have reservations in seven states. The decision has been taken to allot reservations for Muslims under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota,” Bommai said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the last cabinet meeting, CM Bommai said the quota of reservations for Linagayats and Vokkaligas has been increased from 4 per cent to 6 per cent and 5 per cent to 7 per cent, respectively.

Vokkaligas will get 6 per cent reservation under 2C and Lingayats will get 7 per cent reservation under 2D categories.

Bommai said that the 4 per cent OBC quota reserved for Muslims under the OBC quota has been allocated to 2D and 2C categories.

The Vokkaliga community, which was given 4 per cent reservation under 3A Category has been given 2 per cent more reservation under 2C category. Lingayats were given 5 per cent reservation under the 3B category before, it has been fixed at 7 per cent under the new 2D quota.

