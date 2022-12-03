INDIA

Bommai announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for families of leopard attack victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced Rs 15 lakh compensation to families of those killed in the leopard attacks.

“For families of persons who were killed in leopard attacks, compensation of Rs 15 lakh would be provided,” he announced.

The amount of compensation is same to the one meant for the kin of those killed by wild elephant, he maintained.

Earlier, leopard movements and attacks were reported from the regions located close to forest areas. Now, leopard attack and movement cases are reported in and around Bengaluru. The forest department has taken the matter seriously, the chief minister said.

The efforts are on from last few days to catch the big cats and traps are being laid for them.

Directions have been given to the forest department to catch the leopards alive and rehabilitate them in forest areas, he said.

There are leopards in the elephant corridors of Mysuru and Bengaluru. To contain the leopard menace, a special team has been formed and they are given specific directions, Bommai said.

To catch the leopards who have come out of jungles, a dedicated team is working, he said.

