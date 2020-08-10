Bommai, Ashok chip in for Yediyurappa in PM’s flood review

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) As Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19, his Cabinet ministers Basavaraj S. Bommai and R. Ashok took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s review on the floods in Karnataka through video conference on Monday.

“On behalf of the state in Yediyurappa’s absence, Home Minister Bommai and Revenue Minister Ashok took part,” said an official.

Both the ministers informed Modi about the flood situation in the southern state, which saw extensive rainfall in recent days.

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma and senior official Ravikumar also attended the video conference.

Though isolated in hospital, Yediyurappa is tracking the developments on the floods, receiving updates from Bhaskar.

The Chief Minister is also expected to tour the affected districts after Independence Day. He directed the revenue department and others to extend relief to the flood-affected people on priority.

In Kodagu district, 60 places have been affected by floods, resulting in 12 landslides and three roads being blocked.

The district administration has rescued 585 people and set up nine relief camps which are sheltering a total of 710 people.

–IANS

sth/kr