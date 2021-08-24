Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directed the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation officials to evolve and submit a business development plan immediately for the revival of the Corporation.

He chaired a meeting regarding the revival of the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation. He advised expanding commercial activities and fulfil the losses the corporation has incurred.

When the officials brought to the Chief Minister’s notice that the corporation has incurred losses worth Rs 10 crore in uniform supply to the education department, Bommai assured that the government would bear Rs 5 crore and the rest of the amount shall be fulfilled through the business of the corporation, he said.

He directed to issue circulars to all the departments to procure at least 25 per cent of the clothes required from KHDC.

He suggested taking upskill development activities for weavers in private partnerships to enhance their skills and income.

He also directed the development of the land owned by the Corporation in Peenya in partnership with Mysuru Minerals Limited and make it productive.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to look for tie ups with design agencies to help weavers expand their markets, especially in urban areas.

He told officials to come out with a proposal of setting up of stores showcasing handloom and handicraft products under one roof and also tap the potential of online sale of these products.

Siddu Savadi, Chairman, KHDC, ACS finance department ISN Prasad, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister N. Manjunath Prasad, Commerce and Industries (MSME) secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey were also present on the occasion.

–IANS

