Bommai chants Hanuman Chalisa at Hubbali temple on poll eve

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with his supporters and BJP workers chanted Hanuman Chalisa at the local Anjaneya temple here on Tuesday, a day before the state goes to the polls.

Bommai took part in temple rituals and offered his prayers for a long time at the shrine.

After chanting Hanuman chalisa, Bommai left for his home constituency Shiggaon where he is engaged in a three-cornered flight.

Ever since the Congress in its election manifesto promised to impose a ban on Bajrang Dal in the state if voted to power, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the issue by equating Bajrang Dal with Bajrangbali.

With Karnataka going to the polls on Wednesday, political leaders are making a beeline for temples to seek divine blessings.

Congress leader and party candidate in Gadag, H.K. Patil, also visited the local temples on Tuesday.

His opponent Anil Menasinakai of the BJP also visited the local temples and offered prayers, including at the Anjaneya Swamy temple. Several party workers chanted Hanuman Chalisa along with the party candidate and sought blessings from Lord Anjaneya.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, Gopalaiah and other senior leaders offered prayers at the Veeranjaneya temple in Mahalaxmi layout of Bengaluru.

20230509-183005

