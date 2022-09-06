INDIA

Bommai decries politics over floods

NewsWire
0
0

With tempers flaring up over the havoc wreaked on Bengaluru by unprecedented rainfall, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called for cutting down the political hyperbole on the issue.

Speaking to mediapersons at Mysuru on Tuesday, Bommai regretted that politics have shadowed the devastating impact of the rain and floods.

He observed that the current situation calls for everyone to work on war-footing unitedly as foul weather does not discriminate between political parties.

“All the tanks across the state are full and there has been record rainfall everywhere. We have launched a war in rain and need to face this challenge united. But it has become a habit to do politics over petty things” Bommai stated.

Bengaluru has suffered the brunt of the record rainfall levels registered in several decades. Copious rainfall since Sunday has literally brought life to a standstill in several parts of the city.

Over the past two days, the opposition Congress party and ruling BJP in the state, have been sparring over the collapse of civic infrastructure in the city.

The state government will provide Rs 300 crore to deal with rain which has been lashing across the state, the chief minister said.

20220906-210204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Agnipath Scheme: Shortlisted candidates move Delhi HC, seek previous recruitment

    NATO crew member from K’taka recalls Afghan stint

    Amazon aims to log $20 bn worth exports from India by...

    J&K LG inaugurates 7 power infrastructure projects