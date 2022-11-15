Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday emphasised the importance of setting up a working group of US officials and Karnataka’s administration for increasing pharma related research and development as well as drug production in the state.

He was interacting with a delegation led by Rahul Gupta, Director – White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, at his office.

Rahul Gupta explained in detail about the measures taken by President Joe Biden’s office to increase cooperation between India and the US in drug policy formulation and drug production and in narcotic drugs’ control.

He agreed to initiate the necessary dialogue in this direction and sought the cooperation of Bommai to facilitate more investments by US companies in the pharma sector in Karnataka.

Bommai stated that Karnataka has already become a hub of drug research and welcomed more investments by US companies in drug and vaccine production.

The US delegation included Harinder S. Panesar, president of the Global Indian Trade and Cultural Council. N. Manjunath Prasad, principal secretary to the chief minister and Jayaram Raipura, secretary to the CM, were present at the meeting.

