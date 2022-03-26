Giving clear indications of getting into the poll mode, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Saturday that instructions have been passed to issue work orders for all the programmes and projects announced in the 2022-23 budget before April 30.

Speaking to mediapersons in Savanur taluk of Haveri district, Bommai said, a committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been constituted for speedy implementation of budget programmes.

“I myself will review the progress of their implementation on a monthly basis,” he said.

Greater emphasis has been given for education, health, women and child welfare, nutrition and welfare of weaker sections, he added.

To boost the state’s economy the Budget has provided substantial grants for roads, railways, ports, airports and schemes for industrial growth, the Chief Minister said.

Greater importance has been given for the development of northern Karnataka in agriculture, irrigation and industry, industrial township and a mega dairy in Haveri. The new Milk Federation will start functioning from April 1, he added.

A special programme to distribute cows in all taluks of the district, chilly processing unit at Byadagi, maize processing unit at Hirekerur, sericulture market at Ranebennur, mango processing unit at Hanagal, setting up of Government Tool Room and Training Centre at Haveri and an Ayurvedic college at Savanur are among the major initiatives for development of the region in all sectors, Bommai said.

The state Assembly elections are likely to be held in Karnataka in May 2023.

