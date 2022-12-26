Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in the national capital to discuss some key issues including the Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

According to a source, issues related to the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, Lok Sabha polls and Karnataka Cabinet expansion would be discussed during the meeting between the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The meeting between Bommai and Shah lasted over four hours.

“With pressure mounting from former ministers K.S. Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi, who have demanded their re-induction into the Karnataka Cabinet, the issue is likely to come up for discussion when Bommai meets senior BJP leaders in the national capital,” a source had earlier said.

The Karnataka assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May next year.

With less than six months left for the assembly elections, the BJP has been holding a series of meetings in Karnataka as well as in Delhi.

