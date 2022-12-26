INDIALIFESTYLE

Bommai meets Shah in Delhi to discuss K’taka Cabinet expansion

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in the national capital to discuss some key issues including the Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

According to a source, issues related to the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, Lok Sabha polls and Karnataka Cabinet expansion would be discussed during the meeting between the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The meeting between Bommai and Shah lasted over four hours.

“With pressure mounting from former ministers K.S. Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi, who have demanded their re-induction into the Karnataka Cabinet, the issue is likely to come up for discussion when Bommai meets senior BJP leaders in the national capital,” a source had earlier said.

The Karnataka assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May next year.

With less than six months left for the assembly elections, the BJP has been holding a series of meetings in Karnataka as well as in Delhi.

20221226-223602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Encounter breaks out in Shopian district

    Cognizant closes Q3 with $4.9 bn revenue, to acquire OneSource (Ld)

    MediaTek showcases innovative solutions portfolio, in-vehicle technologies

    Punjab okays recruitment to 26,454 posts in govt departments